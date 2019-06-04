ANDOVER, CT (WFSB) -- Campers will be jumping into a new pool this summer at the Channel 3 Kids Camp in Andover.
Contractors have been busy putting the final touches on the 50-year-old pool, as they finalize a much-needed renovation.
“All three companies that collaborated with this job, all local companies, David Cooke Plaster, GS Rose, and us, Savol. We’re all local companies and very happy to give back and do such a great job,” said Ken Camello, president of Savol Pools.
Water was being pumped in on Tuesday, and the pool is set to be ready for campers in two weeks.
Fundraising efforts began last fall for the pool renovations.
According to camp officials, more than $80,000 was raised to make the dream come true for the 3,000 campers who are expected to visit this summer.
For more information on the Ch. 3 Kids Camp, click here.
