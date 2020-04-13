FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Doctors and nurses all over the state are working hard to keep everyone safe, and treating those with some of the worst coronavirus cases.
Doctors and nurses are also doing a lot of things now that they've never had to do before, and while many of these new practices are keeping themselves and their patients safe, it's also a constant reminder of the dangers that they face.
“Now, you have to have a constant plan in your head, you're exhausted when you get home,” said Leslie Mulhall, emergency room charge nurse at UConn Health Center.
Any moment can be stressful in a hospital, but during the coronavirus pandemic, that's become every moment.
Mulhall has to assume anyone that comes into her emergency has COVID-19.
“The patient who fell, she probably fell because she had COVID, the patient with diarrhea, does he diarrhea or does he have COVID,” Mulhall explained.
That requires planning to protect everyone. Of course, doctors and nurses want to care for all patients. But now, they also need to be careful not to get each other sick.
That kind of decision of ‘I can't contaminate myself and contaminate my coworker’ produces a lot of anxiety,” said Dr. Jennifer Baldwin, of UConn Health Center.
While precautions are always in place, staff at UConn Health Center say the coronavirus is like nothing they've seen, and it has everyone extra focused on safety.
“I've been am ER nurse for 30 years and lived through a few pandemics myself, but now it's so easily transmitted that you do think twice,” Mulhall said.
Even those safety steps can add to the anxiety. For example, no visitors are allowed. Now, doctors have to try and comfort patients.
Visitors are not allowed in the hospital, so taking care of patients without their loved ones in the room or around is a change for us and very hard,” Baldwin said.
Even personal protective equipment can cause stress, as there is a specific process for taking it off, and one misstep can lead to infection.
“We're human too, something that's out there, we have families, we have elderly parents maybe that we can't see anymore,” Baldwin said.
Still, doctors and nurses said they won’t stop coming to work, and they do see signs of hope.
“It’s not a death sentence. We are getting better, we’re figuring it out,” Mulhall said.
