ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – The COVID-19 pandemic has hurt small businesses across the state, with many closing their doors for good.
On Tuesday, the state announced a new program that will help small business and non-profits that have been impacted by the economic crisis.
Small businesses across the state will soon have access to a pot of $50 million. State leaders are hoping the grant will help businesses power through the pandemic.
“First thing that went into my head was this is the Great Depression happening all over again,” said Matt Rusconi.
Matt Rusconi opened Artichoke Pizza in downtown Hartford last December. Since the pandemic started, his restaurant has been put through a financial rollercoaster ride.
“We stayed open for a little bit, then we closed back down, then we reopened for takeout, then we closed back, then we reopened, and now we’re going to stick here and grind it through,” Rusconi said.
Rusconi says he will be taking advantage of the Connecticut CARES Small Business Grant Program.
The program supports businesses that have fewer than 20 employees or a 2019 payroll of less than $1.5 million.
Businesses that qualify can receive a one-time grant of $5,000.
“I saw like every business closing, like throwing the towel in shutting down. I said to my wife, ‘we should close down for a couple of days, make sure everything is right,’” said Deivone Tanksley.
Deivone Tanksley owns My Wife Didn’t Cook Soul Food restaurant in New Britain. He says they’ve been able to navigate the pandemic, give out free plates to the community, and now, open a second location at Buckland Hills Mall.
“We’re really invested in our community, so when it comes to providing for them, I think they see that, and they come support that and keep us open as well,” Tanksley said.
Tanksley says they’ll be applying for the grant as well to support their employees.
For now, he encourages other small businesses to stay positive and stay open.
“Unless the lights are off, the gas is off, they turn everything off you have, unless all that is done, then don’t give up,” Tanksley said.
Small businesses will be able to apply for the grant program starting November 19.
If you would like to apply, click here.
