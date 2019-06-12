HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A new program in Hartford is designed for middle school students who are making the big transition into high school next year.
School is now out for the summer in Hartford, but the hallways at Hartford High School won’t be quiet for too long.
A program called Summer Bridge is starting up for 8th grade students who are going into 9th grade in the next school year.
School officials said the program was started because this is a crucial time period for students.
“Students are transitioning into a new school for the most part and we want to support them in that transition in both academics and social, emotional learning,” said Katelin Jacobs, Summer Bridge coordinator.
Hartford Public Schools said a smooth transition paves the way for student success in attendance and high school graduation rates.
Those are both areas the district wants to do better in.
They’re even offering a $20 a day incentive for students who sign up for the four-week long program.
“Team building activities, college and career readiness. Things to prepare them for the high school that they are going to be enrolled in in the upcoming year,” Jacobs said.
Students like Jenny DeJesus are looking forward to the program.
“We get a good sense of high school before we actually go into it,” she said.
The program is in partnership with the city of Hartford, Hartford Foundation, and Capital Workforce Partners.
It starts up on July 8, but students have until June 21 to sign up.
For more information, click here.
