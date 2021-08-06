NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A new state program aims to reduce the number of uninsured people in Connecticut.
It's called the Covered CT program.
Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Fair Haven Community Health Care in New Haven.
Lamont said the program will also help those struggling to afford insurance by reducing premiums on the Access Health CT exchange.
