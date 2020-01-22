MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- A new program with Connecticut State Police was created in the hopes to help support troopers who are dealing with grief after responding to tragedies.
State police says dealing with traumatic situations is physically and mentally exhausting, but the new program is designed to remind troopers that they never have to shoulder any burden alone.
The program is called the Trooper Wellness and Resilience Program, which will focus on helping investigators deal with their long-term well-being after traumatic situations.
Investigators who rushed to the scene at Sandy Hook Elementary School share a lingering pain that is nearly impossible to describe.
“It is in my career the biggest thing the most traumatic thing that I’ve had to encounter,” said Detective Ken Dillon.
That’s why he’s glad state police is launching the new program designed to help troopers deal with their struggles.
“It’s really a place where folks can go to for resources, a place where you can go to where people hit personal and professional crises. And we are exploring all the resources that are out there,” said Connecticut State Police Sgt. Troy Anderson.
He’s leading the program and believes in the past, this type of peer support group would have struggled to get off the ground, but fortunately the culture is changing.
“Talking about that back then was really viewed as a sign of weakness. Years ago there’s a stigma associated with asking for help back then and that has really changed significantly,” Anderson said.
The program was in the works before the recent officer involved shootings in West Haven, Ansonia, and Waterbury, but state police said those incidents are reminders of why it could be so beneficial.
The program will not replace the counseling services that already exist for troopers. This is just another tool that investigators can use on a daily basis.
