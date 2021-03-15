HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A hearing is set for Monday on a new statewide property tax bill.
Democratic Sen. Martin Looney proposed several local property tax reforms bills during this year's legislative session to address what he called disparate and unequal local taxation across Connecticut.
Under the bill up for debate on Monday, a new, one-mill statewide tax would be placed on commercial and residential property, with the first $300,000 of assessed value exempt from the extra tax.
Property in Connecticut is assessed at 70 percent of market value, so Looney said his bill would apply to property roughly worth $430,000 or higher. For a home with a market value of $500,000, for example, that would mean an extra $50 assessment, while a homeowner with a $1 million house would pay about $400.
Republicans oppose the bill and said it would hurt middle class families in the state.
Democrats, however, back the bill and said it addressed tax inequities.
(1) comment
How is a property tax on homes that millionaires, between $50 and $400 a year more, own hurting the middle class?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.