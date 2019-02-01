HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A new proposal is on the table to ban soda and other sugary drinks from childrens' menus at restaurants.
It would go into effect in 2020 and would only allow water, sparkling water, flavored water, or milk to be on the menu for kids.
Baltimore passed a similar law last summer, and it became the largest city to ban soda from kids' menus.
