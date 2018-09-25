BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Fall is upon us, but that also means the flu season is starting to wind up.
After an exceptionally bad season last year, the flu shot is changing and so is advice from doctors.
The biggest change comes with the age limit of those who need to get the shot.
After seeing deaths of young ones last year, doctors say babies should be getting the shot.
With 172 deaths, the CDC called last flu season, the deadliest on record.
“There were several cases and they were relatively severe,” said Dr. Michael Teiger, Pulmonary Critical Care Physician.
Dr. Michael Teiger is a Pulmonary Critical Care Physician in Bloomfield, and he says this year, the approach is going to be a lot different.
For example, this year’s flu shot will tackle four virus strains. That’s up from the three we’ve seen in the past.
“The idea is to cut down the incidents as best we can, if the flu vaccine is effective, it should cut down deaths, but if you don’t have total immunity of the population, you’re not going to get the benefit you want to see,” said Teiger.
The elderly and people with chronic illnesses are most susceptible to the extreme dangers of the flu, but last year, young children were also killed.
That’s why Teiger is also recommending anyone six months or older should get the shot.
“It used to be age 5, so the expansion of the recommendation is directly related to the previous deaths that have occurred from young pediatric kids,” Teiger said.
Doctors say the flu shot builds up the natural immunity to the virus, but they warn it’s not a guarantee that getting it will fend off all ailments.
“There’s several others, at least 10 to 20 that are common cold, what we call flu illnesses. It’s not influenza, but they are the common colds you see during the winter time. People get sick from that and they’re not immunized against those viruses,” said Teiger.
Washing hands, avoid touching your nose, and covering your mouth are the typical tips to avoid the flu, but if you want to try a natural defense, Teiger recommends trying Zinc.
