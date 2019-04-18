(WFSB) -- A new report is examining the impact school resource officers have in Connecticut.
Connecticut Voices for Children looked at more than 1,000 schools between 2015 and 2016.
The study concluded the presence of police officers does not appear to contribute to a safer school climate, and that incidents including the use of weapons, drugs or alcohol, theft and property damage still happened.
Academic performance, measured by test scores, also did not differ significantly.
However, the study found the presence of an SRO (School Resource Officer) may contribute to more students experiencing discipline as shown by the higher rates of students referred for arrest.
In particular, Latino students are six times more likely to be arrested at a school with a school resource officer than at a school without one.
Read the full study here.
