(WFSB) -- The pandemic meant fewer cars on the roadway in 2020, but that didn’t mean things were safer.
The National High Traffic Safety Administration said motor vehicle-related deaths were actually up last year during the pandemic, both in Connecticut and across the country.
A national report says this is due to three main factors — speed, impaired driving and drivers not wearing their seatbelts.
Experts also think that drivers were taking more chances because there was less traffic.
The total number of accidents were down, but those crashes tended to be more severe because of the aforementioned factors.
The National High Traffic Safety Administration says fatalities from accidents in 2020 were up 7 percent over the prior year. In Connecticut, there were 306 traffic deaths, but that number had been between 250 and 290 in recent years.
Again, this is with fewer drivers on the road.
Police and safety experts hope the increased traffic will force drivers to slow down, but this also reinforces the need for enforcement, education, and, in some places, better road design.
“You don’t solve a problem by simply going out and handing out a handful of tickets to people driving through an area, if you have a given area that’s a problem, is it worth it to take a more holistic approach,” explained Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox.
“If you look at the headlines, even in the last couple of days, it’s pretty obvious that there are still folks engaging in risky behaviors,” said Amy Parmenter, of AAA of Greater Hartford.
Experts are also worried about what will happen as more people get back in their cars.
Just over the holiday weekend, state police responded to three deadly crashes.
In total, there were 764 violations over the weekend, 23 DUI arrests and 313 crashes that police responded to.
