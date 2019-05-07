HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The question for many these days asks if the state of Connecticut will see tolls in the near future.
Lawmakers may vote next week, but there is new research focusing on what should be done to improve the state's transportation system.
A new study began when the toll debate just started, so tolls were not included.
However, a majority of businesses who were part of the group that did the research support tolls.
A toll forum in New Britain Monday night offered another opportunity for people to weigh in on the pros and cons of tolls.
Lawmakers are under pressure to fix transportation, but paying for it is the big challenge.
"I am still as convinced as ever that we need tolls here in the state of Connecticut. Discussions with the governor and the commissioner of transportation lead me to believe we will have on the board a tolling bill,” said Democratic State Rep. and House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz.
Republicans have their own plan, which is heavy on borrowing and debt falls on taxpayers. Tolls would put some of the cost on out-of-state drivers.
"What Democrats don't like is its actually restricting their ability to spend money elsewhere,” said Republican State Rep. Vinnie Candelora.
The latest research on transportation is by CT21, the Connecticut Institute for the 21st Century.
Its report said the state should focus on economic impact and not cost, and that it should create private-public partnerships, and improvements to I-95, I-84, Metro North and the Hartford line will yield the greatest economic return and they favor a vehicle mileage tax over the gas tax.
Many businesses feel tolls have benefits.
"They see the fact that transportation is really holding back economic development, that you look at I-95 between Bridgeport and Stamford. Who in their right mind drives that,” said Bob Guenther, executive director of CT21.
The governor's plan would install 50 toll gantries on all major highways, including Route 15, and would reduce the gas tax.
A potential vote is expected next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.