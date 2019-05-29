AGAWAM, MA (WFSB) - Six Flags New England has opened their newest ride!
The Cyborg Hyper Drive is getting ready to open for the summer.
It may not be as tall and fast as toher rides, but it certainly is a whirl.
It tilts up, it tilts down and it turns 22 times per minute.
“Now I got to tell you, I thought it was maybe going to spin, maybe do a little tilting. It did a lot more than that,” said Matthew Martino.
It’s the latest D.C. Comic Book thrill ride, and a select number of people got to test ride it on Wednesday.
Crews have been working for over a year on the project. The ride lasts two minutes and takes you through a D.C Comic’s storyline with Cyborg and his arch nemesis, Grid.
“It’s 24 riders, spinning, rotating two stories in the air at a pretty fast speed,” said Jennifer McGrath, Six Flags New England Communications Manager.
Although the ride isn’t officially open yet, people are getting hyped up.
For those of you who can’t wait to try it out, the Cyborg Hyper Driver officially opens on June 1.
