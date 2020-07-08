NEW HAVEN (WFSB) - International students who went back home may not be able to return to their Connecticut campus.
Those who stayed here, may be viewed as an illegal immigrant if their schools don’t reopen.
No in-person class, no visas.
That’s the rule coming from the federal government and it’s having a big impact here in Connecticut.
"It just seemed so ridiculous, like somebody would just pull it out of a hat,' Debbie Dad said Wednesday.
Dada didn’t know what to think when she heard about the new rule that would strip international students of their visas if they didn’t take at least one in-person class.
"Pretty much all international students didn’t expect to be in such a vulnerable position," Dada said.
The soon to be senior, double majoring in history of science medicine and public health and African studies, is a citizen of Canada and Nigeria.
"There are so many other members of the international community who don’t have stable internet access," she said.
If Dada can’t get a seat in a class, she’d be forced to stay in Canada.
"Sort of forcing schools to open up and have more in-person classes and put more people at risk unnecessarily," Dada said.
The Trump administration argues that students like Dada wouldn’t lose their enrollments.
They’d need to reapply for a visa when in-person classes resume, but we learned, it’s not always easy.
"I have friends in Portugal and Kenya, who have had a very long visa process and would have to start that entire thing again," Dada said.
The Council on American Islamic Relations called the measure “cruel, dangerous and xenophobic.”
"We’re basically excluding a whole subclass of people from availing themselves to the education system in America simply because they are different," Tark Aouadi said Wednesday night.
In addition to that Aouadi, says Connecticut's economy will take a hit because international students pay top dollar to learn at boarding schools and universities.
"It’s kind of shooting themselves in the foot, taking away an income stream," he said.
Students caught in the middle are worried, but just hope in the next two months, it’ll get figured out.
"I think I've sort of accepted they’re going to figure out some way," Dada said. "I haven’t really considered the possibility of not being able to return."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.