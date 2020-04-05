MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says state parks are still open, but there are new rules in place.
DEEP is getting ahead of the crowds with its latest restrictions.
A new rule says once a park is closed because of parking capacity, it is closed for the rest of the day.
"We cannot allow people to park on the streets anymore. Traditionally, people parked on the town roads and walked in, right now that is forbidden. That is illegal," said Colonel Chris Lewis.
Environmental officers also have the power to either ticket or arrest people for walking into a closed park.
If you a parked in a "No parking" area, expect a ticket.
Picnics are no longer allowed during the coronavirus pandemic.
DEEP says they are prepared to restrict access to state parks if people don't listen and practice social distancing.
"If people can’t follow it though at a certain point maybe they have to shut down the parks and everybody is just going to have to stay home for a bit," said Alex Mendez of Wallingford.
DEEP plans to close Kent Falls State Park starting Monday.
