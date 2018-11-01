FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A new Sacred Heart University-Heart Poll shows the Republican candidate for governor in the lead.
This is the first time a poll has shown Republican Bob Stefanowski with an advantage over Democrat Ned Lamont.
The new poll released on Thursday shows Stefanowski with 40 percent of likely voters saying they would vote for him.
His opponent, Lamont, polled at 37.6 percent.
The last poll produced by Sacred Heart University showed Lamont with a 3.4 percentage point lead over Stefanowski.
Unaffiliated Oz Griebel polled 9 percent.
For more on the poll, click here.
