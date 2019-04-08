NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A heads up to anyone who uses Metro-North -- travel times between Connecticut and Grand Central terminal are getting longer.
New train schedules on Metro-North’s New Haven line will go into effect on Sunday April 14, as the state works on track maintenance.
Metro-North officials noted that for those traveling into Grand Central, departing trains will leave anywhere from 10 minutes earlier to four minutes later.
Trips during peak times will take up to six minutes longer and up to 11 minutes on nights and weekends.
For those traveling from Grand Central, departing times will be the same but trip times can be from one to 11 minutes longer.
The increased times will continue through June 29.
For more information on the service changes, click here.
