NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A new law mandating seat belts for rear adult passengers goes into effect on Friday.

Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference for noon on Monday in Newington.

Lamont signs bill mandating rear seatbelts for adults HARTFORD (WFSB) - Backseat passengers, buckle up. Governor Ned Lamont has signed into law a measure that requires everyone in the vehicle to w…

If pulled over, both the passenger and the driver would each get get a $50 ticket.

"The top reason for adults not using belts is they perceived it to be safer than in the front of the vehicle. That is not true. We know that rear seat belt passengers are three times more likely to die in a crash if they are unbelted," said Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board.

"Our overall goal is to increase safety on all CT highways. It takes about 3 seconds to buckle up and save your life or someone else's," added CT State Police Col. Stavros Mellekas.

Connecticut was among the first states to enact a front seatbelt law back in the mid-1980s, but had lagged behind the rest of the nation with the back seat.

Most states require all backseat passengers to buckle up.