SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - Next Tuesday will not only be a big day for our state as we elect a new governor, but in the Naugatuck valley, a number of ballot questions in one town, could reshape its future.
There are a couple of big changes regarding the town charter, that Seymour’s roughly 11,000 voters will consider next week.
We’re talking term limits and even potentially putting in a new form of government.
In Seymour, it’s not just candidates on next week’s ballot, but also questions.
The Charter Commission came up with a number of proposals that voters will take up next week, including potentially big changes to the first selectman’s office, which has a two-year term limit right now.
“Get somebody in the job, 2 years, you’re getting up to speed,” said Kevin King.
Voters will decide on whether or not to make it a four-year term, starting with next year’s election, along with limiting the first selectmen to 3 consecutive terms.
“I read through them, so I thought about them, thought it was a good idea, to set limits, I always thought term limits were good for all levels of government,” said Evelyn Roy.
Evelyn Roy just voted this morning. Her husband is a former first selectman in town.
Another question looks at whether or not the Board of Selectmen should study switching to a town manager form of government.
In that case, you’d have an elected council or board that handles the legislative side, while hiring a town manager, who would run the day to day operation, essentially acting as the town’s chief executive.
“I don’t know too much about that, but I think it’s an interesting proposal to try. It’s hard for someone who works full time, to give up their job to take this over full time,” said Roy.
Another question includes, whether or not to amend the town charter to set term limits for all elected boards.
While some say it will get more people involved in politics and governments, others say, you could lose experienced people.
“I like term limits, generally, so I would be term limits yes,” said King.
In Seymour there are 8 town ballot questions.
That’s in addition to the 2 state wide questions, everyone will be voting on next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.