(WFSB) - Spider-Man: Far From Home is going to give fans their first glimpse of a post-Avengers: Endgame world.
Marvel Studios and Sony released a new trailer for the movie on Monday and it came with a spoiler alert.
The beginning of the trailer features Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man, warning people to stop playing it if they haven't seen Avenger's: Endgame, which was released in theaters last weekend.
If you're one of the people who contributed to the movie's $2 billion milestone at the boxoffice, see the new preview here.
If not, consider yourself warned.
Spider-Man:Far From Home debuts on July 2.
It stars Holland, Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon and Samuel L. Jackson.
