(WFSB) - It's the day Star Wars fans have been eagerly awaiting.
Friday, Disney and Lucasfilm released their first teaser for Star Wars Episode IX.
See the teaser here.
They officially named the film "The Rise of Skywalker."
It features Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams and Mark Hamill.
The film is set to hit theaters on Dec. 20.
