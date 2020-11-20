HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A new statewide program is pushing to get more college students pursuing education into the classroom, faster.
The NextGen Educators initiative is part of a partnership with education department and Central Connecticut State University.
It aims to help younger teachers gain more experience, while helping current ones manage their workload.
“We need you now more than ever. If we can start rolling out these apprentice teachers into the classroom soon what a difference it makes in terms of our opportunities to keep the classrooms open,” Gov. Ned Lamont said on Friday.
“NextGen Educators places highly motivated college students in the classroom under the guidance of dedicated role models to provide support while gaining experiential learning on their pathway to a rewarding career in the profession,” Connecticut Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona said. “In the short-term, it will help districts struggling to fill current staffing shortages meet their immediate needs and make connections with potential talent eager to contribute to student success. In the long-term, it advances our goals of filling persistent shortage areas and building an educator workforce that reflects the full diversity of our students. This innovative pipeline benefits districts, educators and aspiring educators by cultivating the next generation of great teachers and leaders for our highest-need areas and school systems to ensure the best possible outcomes for all of our students - now and into the future.”
The program is focused on attracting more people of color to the profession.
