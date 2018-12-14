ANSONIA (WFSB) - Some Ansonia residents say the glare from new street lights are keeping them up at night by sneaking through their blinds.
But city leaders are all ready taking steps to nip the problem in the bulb.
Wakelee Avenue was replaced, new curbs were installed, even the sidewalks were re-done.
But some folks say their is a big bright problem with the new street lamps
"That's my Christmas spirit."
The lights outside Luccita Herrera's home on Wakelee avenue in Ansonia create countless smiles this holiday season. But no one loves them more than Luccita.
"They make me happy they make me feel together with my family," Herrera said.
But right now, a very different set of lights are getting attention on Wakelee.
The brand new street lamps that were installed as part of the road’s $5 million renovation plan.
Luccita loves them-she says the make Wakelee way safer than it used to be
"It was terrible you can’t even see it you cant even see it there was a lot of accidents on this road because it’s very dark," Herrera said.
But many people have complained that now the lights are too bright. Christopher Waugh says the street lamps shine right into his window.
"I wake up and it like I had a phone light in my eye basically," Waugh said.
And Waugh is not alone. The city received so many complaints that now leaders are taking steps to dim the lights.
Now only every other street lamp is lit and soon the city will install shields on the lights to control the brightness.
Waugh is happy leaders are listening.
"It’s a good way our town is looking at ways how to help out those citizens," Waugh said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.