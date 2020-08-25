(WFSB) -- For those who think they pay an awful lot in "utility bills,” you're right.
A study of bills in all 50 states found Connecticut residents pay the sixth highest rates.
The website Move.org crunched the numbers, taking into account electricity, water, natural gas, internet and cable.
Hawaii and Florida are the states seeing the highest utility costs.
Connecticut came in at number six on the list, with average monthly costs topping $440.
Researchers noted that it is because Connecticut’s electricity is more expensive than most states.
The national average for utilities is right under $400 a month.
For a complete breakdown of the study, click here.
(1) comment
Brace yourselves for those coming to say this is a lie because it hurts their feelings.
