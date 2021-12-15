(WFSB) – A new study says the University of Connecticut is the safest college in America.
SafeAtLast.com, a security systems and safety website, released its list for the safest colleges in America.
It ranked UConn as the safest.
SafeATLast said it used FBI crime reports and combined those with campus crime rates. SafeAtLast said they then expanded, including numbers such as the number of crimes per 1,000 students, and local crime rates. SafeAtLast said they also adjusted those crime rates to compensate for states who have strict marijuana laws, as their crime rates are higher.
According to SafeAtLast, UConn is in a safe city with a relatively low crime rate at .73 per 1,000 residents.
UConn also has a prominent but non-invasive police presence, a system where no one walks alone, the lowest crime rates, and a safety webpage. All these elements were factored into the decision according to SafeAtLast.
To read the complete results of the study, head to SafeAtLast here.
