(WFSB) -- It’s hard to believe, but Labor Day weekend is just a few days away.
As many hit the road, there's a new study ranking the most dangerous roads in the nation.
In Connecticut, it’s Route 6, which stretches across the whole state.
According to the website A Secure Life, there were 24 deadly crashes on Route 6 over the past three years.
Rounding the top three deadliest roads in Connecticut were I-95 followed by I-91.
Check out the full study here.
