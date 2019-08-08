NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- College students will soon be packing up and heading off to school for the fall semester.
In a new study put out by The Princeton Review, colleges and universities in Connecticut and across the country are being highlighted for various categories.
According to the list, Sacred Heart University and Fairfield University ranked among the schools with the happiest students.
Yale University was ranked fifth among those having great financial aid.
The University of Connecticut was found to rank among the “party schools” and ones with “lots of hard liquor,” as well as a school where students “pack the stadiums.”
Wesleyan University was tops when it comes to the best "community service opportunities.”
Quinnipiac University was ranked among the best schools when it came to class interactions.
To see the complete findings, click here.
