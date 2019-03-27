WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Thousands of cars travel on Route 5 ever day in Wallingford and Meriden.
Now stretch Route 5 that’s known for its congestion, will be the focus of a study.
The South Central Regional Council of Governments is looking to see if it can come up with ways to improve travel on Route 5.
Experts will look at a five mile stretch on Route 5, from Route 15 south in Wallingford to the area of Route 15 North in Meriden to look at traffic flow and parking.
“Route 5 runs through Wallingford and in the northern area it has a lot of widening and narrowing and there’s a lot of curb cuts, its congested, so we really need to take a look at it and it would benefit Meriden as well as Wallingford,” said Wallingford Mayor William Dickison.
The South Central Regional Council of Governments say it hopes to start the study shortly and expects it to be done by next year.
They’ll also be holding public information meetings as the process moves forward.
