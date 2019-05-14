HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There's more proof Connecticut needs better transportation.
A new study by U.S. News & World Report puts the state at the bottom when it comes to ranking roads and bridges across the country.
The report was released as Connecticut lawmakers continue to debate the idea of tolls.
Gov. Ned Lamont said this report underscores what he’s been focused on, which is improving the state’s transportation system.
He’s working to convince lawmakers to support tolls, as the legislative session ends in three weeks, but there’s still no official bill and few details.
"The details almost don't matter. People have drawn their lines in the sand, and they have perceived details. You could tell them 100 times to Sunday that there are no longer 82 gantries and they say there are 82 gantries, you too are lying,” said Democratic State Rep. and House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz.
The governor's plan is for 50 gantries on I-84, I-95, I-91 & Route 15.
Lamont said he is prepared to give up to a 50% discount for some CT commuters and high users, $1 bus fares, and a reduction in the gas tax.
"This is our time right now to stand up and do the right thing,” Lamont said Monday at Union Station in New Haven.
The U.S. News & World Report analysis ranks Connecticut 46th out of 50 states, after looking at commute time, public transit use, and the quality of roads and bridges.
The Republican plan for transportation would borrow $750 million, with all of it paid for by taxpayers.
"Session started in January, they were all ‘gung ho’ on tolls. They thought they had the votes, and literally weekly the tolls proposal changes,” said Republican State Rep. and minority leader Themis Klarides.
Republicans said the changes show Democrats don't have the votes to pass tolls in both chambers. As of now, no vote has been put on the calendar.
