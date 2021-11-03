vaccine generic
(WFSB) – Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for children ages 5 to 11, but a new survey shows why some parents are against it.

The survey was put out by QuoteWizard by LendingTree, LLC, which showed nationwide, 60% of people surveyed say concerns over side effects will keep them from vaccinating their children.

In Connecticut, the survey showed 65 percent are concerned about side effects, and 28 percent say they aren’t sure if children need the vaccine.

The survey went on to show that 37 percent are waiting to see if the vaccine is safe.

It also said 43 percent of those surveyed don’t trust the government, and 11 percent don’t believe in vaccinations.

(4) comments

Verdad
Verdad

Those low information folks are out there.

Well Educated Liberal
Well Educated Liberal

No study needed. The reason is they are stupid inbreed hicks that never made it past nursery school, live in a trailer, listen to country music, watch nascar and vote rethugliklan.

#GOGETYOURSHOT #NoMoreExcuses

#Biden/Harris2024 #RidinWithBiden #GoJoe! #Pride #DrumpfIsGoingToJail #WearYourMask #BlackLivesMatter #ByeDon! #EndOfAnError #BlueWave #FreedomFromReligion #SocialismNOW #HappyBlueYear #BanAllGuns #WillYouShutUpMan

Wellduh
Wellduh

I'm from the government and I'm here to help.

Verdad
Verdad

Help what? All you do is spew fear and misinformation lonely boy. Go back in your hole.

