(WFSB) – Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for children ages 5 to 11, but a new survey shows why some parents are against it.
The survey was put out by QuoteWizard by LendingTree, LLC, which showed nationwide, 60% of people surveyed say concerns over side effects will keep them from vaccinating their children.
In Connecticut, the survey showed 65 percent are concerned about side effects, and 28 percent say they aren’t sure if children need the vaccine.
The survey went on to show that 37 percent are waiting to see if the vaccine is safe.
It also said 43 percent of those surveyed don’t trust the government, and 11 percent don’t believe in vaccinations.
To see a full breakdown of the results, click here.
