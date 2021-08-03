CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - The new, targeted eviction moratorium requires tenants to meet certain requirements and file a declaration with their landlord.
Michael Sullivan is a landlord in East Hartford.
"I’m in debt to the tune of $34,000 in back rent and it’s been 99 days," said Sullivan.
He stated that he has been waiting for rental assistance through the state's Unite CT program, which assists tenants and landlords with back rent.
Sullivan said he thinks the targeted eviction moratorium could be another hurdle for landlords who are trying to recover.
The CDC extended the moratorium to counties where the risk of COVID transmission is substantial or higher. Mass evictions could exacerbate transmission.
Another landlord, David Haberfeld, stated he hopes the governor does not reinstate the state moratorium. "When the governor did not extend the Connecticut moratorium, I think landlords were pleasantly surprised and I hope he continues to stay on that path."
He continued, stating he believes the money lost from the moratorium will never be payed back.
The CDC order states that someone that filed a declaration under a previous order does not need to file a new one.
