HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – There’s a reminder about a new tax that's coming to liquor stores this fall.
A tax on miniature alcohol bottles begins on Oct. 1.
The small containers, also known as “nips,” will have a $0.05 surcharge. It’s not a bottle deposit.
Cities and towns will use the money to reduce waste and litter.
Learn more about the bottle bill by clicking here.
