OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) – Local police departments across the state are using technology on a whole new level.
In Old Saybrook, an extra pair of eyes comes through the form of a camera lens.
Policing in a high-tech world shows us the roles body and dash cams play.
The footage allows for transparency while revealing dangerous encounters, yet in Old Saybrook, police are using existing technology for a new purpose.
Nearly two years ago, the department rolled out new dash and body cameras.
In the last year, it launched what it calls Live Patrol, a real-time look at what an officer encounters throughout a shift.
These additional cameras help act as an added lookout on the road.
“They don’t have to do anything to make it work. As soon as the vehicle is turned on, the system activates and starts livestreaming the video back to our dispatch center,” said Retired Sergeant Michael Gardner, Old Saybrook Police Department.
Retired Sergeant Michael Gardner was able to see each officer’s location; a school resource officer parked outside a school, a traffic stop on Route 1, and a cruiser back at the station.
“So, it appears that there are one, two three, five… six? There are six cars that are actually active right now, so the other two cars are turned off,” Gardner said.
After retiring from active duty of 27 years with Old Saybrook police, Gardner is now its IT Director.
He explained to Channel 3 how the feed is sent through a private network back to headquarters.
A camera is mounted inside a cruiser on the rearview mirror. An established video system, along with cellular technology makes live patrol possible.
Maintenance and work are in-house, costing taxpayers no reoccurring costs, Gardner says.
Live Patrol is unlike dash and body cameras, there is no audio or recording.
“Basically, the systems that we have in place within our patrol vehicle aim strictly at officer safety and accountability,” Gardner said.
In many ways, Live Patrol allows the dispatcher to act as a second officer in the cruiser, meaning the officer can focus on the call while the dispatcher assesses and decides if additional resources or back up is needed.
“I think it’s taken us to the next level,” said Andrea Gosselin, a dispatcher.
Dispatcher Andrea Gosselin takes calls, while occasionally glancing at monitors. She’s already dove into action since implementation.
“We had a pursuit a couple of weeks ago, so we could actually follow that pursuit exactly where the car was going and we could update the officers it was going into another town,” Gosselin said.
In another incident, the department said an officer engaged in a tussle with a suspect after a chase. He lost his should mic, but a dispatcher sent units his way in moments.
As police departments become more reliant on technology, Gardner says there’s always the possibility of potential hackers.
“If we stay up with modern-day technology and don’t fall behind and be careful what we’re deploying, it’s the best we can do,” Gardner said.
Gardner’s confidence rests on the benefits outweighing any risk. It’s about protecting the town’s finest and the department has seen first-hand how it’s doing this.
“I hope others are able to follow this and do this for their officer,” Gosselin said.
