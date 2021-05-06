NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - What was described as a major agreement involving Tweed New Haven Airport was announced on Thursday.
Avports LLC, the airport's operator, and the airport itself will move forward with a $100 million project that's expected to create thousands of jobs and eliminate the need for existing state and city subsidies.
A news conference happened around 10:30 a.m.
The subsidies currently total $1.8 million.
Under the agreement, Avports said it will aim to construct a new, carbon neutral-terminal at Tweed at no cost to local taxpayers, and also lengthen the existing runway to allow for more direct flights to more destinations.
Tweed New Haven Airport also announced that Avelo Airlines, the country's first new mainline airline in nearly 15 years, will make Tweet its first East Coast base, making a $60 million investment in the community, including stationing three 737-700 Next Gen aircraft there by the end of the year and adding more than 100 crewmembers, including pilots, flight attendants, technicians and customer support personnel.
Starting in the 3rd quarter of 2021, Avelo will begin operations at Tweed with nonstop scheduled service to several popular destinations.
