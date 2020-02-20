NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Nearly half of the adult ticks tested last season in Connecticut had Lyme disease, according to state scientists.
However, that wasn't the only threat from the parasites.
The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station announced on Thursday the results of its first statewide tick surveillance effort.
It said it collected more than 2,500 ticks throughout the spring, summer and fall of 2019 from 40 different public places across the state.
Scientists screened for five different human-disease-causing pathogens, including Lyme disease.
In addition to the common deer ticks and American dog ticks, two emerging species were collected, including three lone star ticks and two Asian longhorned ticks.
According to the CAES, Fairfield County had the highest infection rates for all pathogens in adult ticks. Litchfield Country had the highest in nymphal blacklegged ticks.
Pathogen
|Adults
|Nymphs
|Borrelia burgdorferi (Lyme disease)
|46%
|15%
|Babesia microti (babesiosis)
|13%
|6%
|Anaplasma phagocytophilum (anaplasmosis)
|9%
|5%
|Borrelia miyamotoi (hard tick relapsing fever)
|2%
|2%
|Powassan virus (Powassan encephalitis)
|1%
|-
Survey results demonstrate, the CAES said, that lone star and Asian longhorned ticks are emerging in Connecticut. According to the Connecticut Department of Public Health, there were three confirmed human cases of hard tick relapsing fever and five human cases of Powassan encephalitis in 2019.
However, Lyme disease, babesiosis, and anaplasmosis continue to be the major tick-borne diseases of concern for Connecticut residents.
