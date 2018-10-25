WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Migraines are a common problem in this country, in fact 28 million women get migraines each year and women get them three times more often than men.
A new treatment has people coming from all over the world to West Hartford.
For Lisa Aleo, her migraines took her out of her daily life. Many times, she was not able to function for days at a time.
"It just got worse, to where I wasn’t able to continue my normal routine. Take care of kids, have any kind of social life because the migraines ruled the day,” Aleo said.
After just taking over the counter medications for years, she found out about the Hartford Healthcare Headache Center in West Hartford.
Patients come to the center from as far away as Europe and the Dominican Republic.
Dr. Brian Grosberg said many people think a migraine is just a headache, but it's actually much more.
It's a neurological condition.
"People have a moderate to severe headache that will affect one or both sides of head or face often with extreme sensitivity to light or sound, and can also end up having nausea or vomiting with that,” Grosberg said.
A new class of medicines that are injected monthly are giving people like Lisa, with chronic migraines, hope.
They're called calcitonin gene related peptides or "CGRP's."
"This is brand new class of medications, that's specifically designed for prevention and treatment of migraine,” Grosberg said. "CGRP is a protein that’s involved in pain transmission during migraine, so these new class of medications actually target this protein or the receptors in the body that the protein attaches to.”
Lisa also uses Botox injections for treatment of migraines, but she said the new medication has been life changing.
She still gets them, but much less frequently.
"It's not a cure, no panacea, but the management of it and then feeling like I can say yes, I will step back into my life. I will say yes to a social event, yes to my family doing things,” Aleo said.
To learn more about the Headache Center, click here.
