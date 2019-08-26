STORRS, CT (WFSB) – Students going back to school at the University of Connecticut have a brand new, state-of-the-art recreation center on campus.
The new facility officially opened for us on Monday and it was packed with students.
The $100 million recreation center spans four stories and boasts 191,000 square feet of exercise space.
It offers traditional weight machines, cardio equipment, and indoor track, playing courts, a cycle studio, plus yoga and Pilates.
“There simply is something for everyone. From group fitness, to climbing, to swimming, individual exercise, there should be no student that can’t find something that meetings their needs and interests,” said Cyndi Costanzo, UConn Recreation Executive Director.
The UConn recreation center is open 18 hours a day.
