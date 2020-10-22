HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Turning to the job front in Connecticut, new statistics show the state is on the rebound.
This pandemic has hit everyone in some way, and there are still many out there that are out of work because of it.
In fact, just two weeks ago, the state reported more than 1 million unemployment applications were submitted.
On Thursday, new numbers released show Connecticut is on the right track.
Between March and April, the employment rate was at 83 percent, which is quite low, even when comparing it to previous recessions.
Since then, it’s steadily moved 10 percent higher, getting to 93 percent.
Gov. Ned Lamont said that’s the best in the northeast right now.
Even when it was at its lowest, because manufacturing and construction jobs remained active, it helped the state withstand that sudden wave of unemployment applications.
“It’s good news for us if we can keep it going, keep the economy going and we can only keep our economy going if we keep COVID in check,” Lamont said.
The governor really wants to stress that point. It appears the state is in its second wave right now, and in terms of hospitalizations, we’re managing.
But he’s also looking at Europe and seeing how its second wave has resulted in rollbacks of their reopening, and he’s hoping our second wave won’t cause another shutdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.