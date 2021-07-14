MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) - Quassy Amusement & Water Park in Middlebury unveiled a new water raft ride it says will be its biggest investment it its 113 year history.
The yet-to-be-named project would be built in the park's Splash Away Bay and be ready for the 2022 season.
"This new attraction will actually be what is recognized in our industry as a water coaster,” said Quassy president Eric Anderson said. “It will incorporate some of the latest technology in waterslides with features we’ve never presented at the park. And when I said water coaster, it will be just that as water jets will actually push the rafts up a number of inclines.”
The cost of the project has not been revealed.
“This incredible new ride will cost more than our Wooden Warrior roller coaster, which opened a decade ago,” Anderson said. “It will really take the waterpark experience at Quassy to the next level.”
Quassy said the ride was designed by ProSlide Technology Inc. of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. It will incorporate the company’s patented RocketBLAST water jet propulsion system. The high-pressure jets will push two-person rafts up three separate inclines along the fast-paced ride.
In addition, the water coaster will feature four ProSlide FlyingSAUCER elements for high-speed accelerating banked turns. The attraction will be more than 600 feet in length and have a capacity of 340 persons per hour.
Construction is slated to start in the fall of 2021 and completed by spring 2022.
Anderson said regional schools may come up with the name for the ride.
