WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – New COVID-19 vaccine locations opened on Thursday across Connecticut.
One is at a school in Waterbury. Another is at a church in Vernon.
Hundreds were expected to line up at the school for their first dose.
This week, Channel 3 saw an explosion in the number of free clinic locations across the state.
Thursday, the City of Waterbury and St. Mary’s hospital opened a new mass vaccine clinic at the Waterbury Arts Magnet School. Patients must make an appointment before they show up, but they will have a lot of options because healthcare workers will be getting shots into arms seven days a week.
Connecticut remains in Phase 1B as of Thursday, which means to get the shot people must be a healthcare worker, an emergency responder, or 75 years old or older to make an appointment.
Appointments can be made online through Trinity Health of New England's website here or by calling Waterbury’s 311 hotline.
For those who don’t live in Waterbury, the state has other options.
Thursday in Vernon a new mobile vaccine pop-up clinic opens at St. Bernard’s Church in the Rockville section of the city.
About 100 people who are 75 and older will get shots and local leaders in Vernon said more clinics will open there in the weeks ahead.
By the way, the largest mass vaccination clinic in the state is at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.
The city of New Haven also has five different distribution centers.
For information on other vaccine spots around the state, head here.
