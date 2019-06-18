CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – The Travelers Championship at the TPC River Highlands is getting underway, and if you think it’s the same year after year, that’s not the case.
There are some new and improved areas for families, golf enthusiasts, and spectators.
Every year, the Travelers Championship is looking for ways to become bigger and better.
“Any changes we made are from feedback from our partners, like, ‘hey, what can we do better,’” said Nathan Grube, tournament director.
Some of those changes include the new champions club, which looks onto the 18th green. It has a full-service bar and buffet with climate control inside, and there’s also an outdoor area.
You’ll have to pay more with your ticket, between $275 and $295 depending on the day.
“When people go out there and see that, they will see a view of a golf course they’ve never seen before,” Grube said.
If you don’t want to spend any money, you can hit the Hartford Healthcare tent. Visitors can just walk in, but it is first come first serve.
You’ll be able to see the 15th, 16th, and part of the 17th greens. You can even swing a golf club in there.
If you bring your kids to the event, the fan zone is always a big hit. This year, they might get a sugar high at Bubba’s Sweet Spot.
“Bubba, our defending champion, he has a candy store in Florida and replicated that, so that’s there for the first time and we have swing analysis, arts and crafts, Legos down there,” Grube said.
There’s also a new state of the art clubhouse where the public can see a new golf shop.
“I think there will be people who come here who have been coming for years and say, ‘this is all new,’ so that’s what we are excited about,” Grube said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.