GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) - Forget Boardwalk and Park Place. How about Greenwich Avenue and Tod's Point?
Top Trumps USA, under a license from Hasbro, is making a Greenwich version of the iconic board game Monopoly.
In addition to replacing two of the most sought after properties in the game, the B&O Railroad will become the Metro-North Railroad.
Other properties and board pieces will be renamed as well.
“The Greenwich game will play homage to all of the favorite locations, icons and businesses that are beloved in the community, with locally themed squares not only replacing the traditional game board locations, but the Community Chest and Chance playing cards will also take on a local angle,” said Afolabi Omotola, partnerships manager, Top Trumps USA, Inc. “As we work to create a board that truly celebrates what makes Greenwich such a special place to live and work, we are excited to invite the community at large to share their ideas for their favorite locations, businesses and town icons that they think should be featured on the final game board. Our goal is to create a game that truly embraces what this special town is all about!”
It's expected to be released later this year and in time for the holiday season, according to Top Trumps USA.
Suggestions for the game board and customized playing cards are being accepted via email: Greenwich@toptrumps.com. The community is also invited to cast their suggestion via social media, using the hashtag #GreenwichMonopoly.
