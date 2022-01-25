New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’

(Gray News) - Scientists are keeping a close eye on a new version of the COVID-19 omicron variant.
The new variant, referred to by researchers as BA.2, is a descendant of the omicron mutation, according to a report from the UK Health Agency.
At least three cases have been reported in the U.S. They were found in patients at Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas, where researchers are studying samples of the virus, The Washington Post stated.
The new version appears to have similar traits as the original, such as its apparent ability to evade preexisting immunity, whether from the virus or from vaccinations.
BA.2 has also been dubbed as “stealth omicron,” according to the Washington Post, because its genetic traits make it difficult to detect with a PCR test, which could detect the original version of the variant.
The UK Health Agency reported cases of BA.2 have been detected in 40 countries and was first reported in the Philippines. It is the dominant form of the virus in Denmark.
Scientists say there is still much to learn about the new version. As of right now, there is “insufficient” evidence that it causes more severe illness or is more contagious than the original omicron variant.
COVID is in the process of changing into just another variant, and losing what made it dangerous in the first place. I knew it would all the way back in mid-to-late 2020, just as I knew by mid-2020 that cloth masks would turn out to be useless... mostly by reading and listening to the scientists. I don't mean "ignoring the CDC and listening to the conspiracy theorists" - I actually got all this information by listening to the CDC and WHO and to folks that weren't being cast off Facebook or Twitter for daring to speak against "science" - meaning, of course, Dr. Fauci, who claims to embody it.
There will always be another variant.
