HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new year means new laws for Connecticut.
A total of 27 laws take effect on Wednesday, many of them dealing with money, time and the environment.
One of the laws people may like involves spending less time at the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Licenses will last longer and expire after eight years instead of six. Most vehicle registrations will also last three years instead of two.
A law people may not be too fond of has to do with paying more for dry cleaning and laundry services, parking, and interior design.
The state's 6.35 percent sales tax expands to include more goods and services.
Also starting Wednesday, the state will raise money to address aquatic invasive plant species.
It'll come by way of a new fee on boat registrations. In-state residents will pay $5 and out-of-state visitors will pay $20.
Some of the other laws that go into effect deal with healthcare.
Insurance companies are now required to pay for breast ultrasounds for a patient who gets a doctor's recommendation, regardless of whether or not the patient is over the age of 40 or has a personal or family history of breast cancer.
For a complete list of the laws that take effect on Wednesday, head to the Connecticut General Assembly's website here.
