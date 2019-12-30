BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- With the start of a new year also comes a handful of new laws that will take effect on Wednesday.
Twenty-six new laws will take effect on Wednesday, one of which expected to be most immediately noticeable is the new sales tax.
The 6.35 percent tax will now apply to dry cleaning and laundry services, parking lots, and interior design.
Channel 3 spoke with the owner of Mercury Cleaners in Bloomfield, Rocco Mascaro, who doesn’t believe his business will feel the impact, but he said he is still frustrated.
“Where are we going with all of this? It just seems to get more taxes and more disarray, and it doesn't improve,” said Mascaro.
Along with the increase in sales tax beginning Wednesday, drivers’ licenses will expire after eight years, not six. Most vehicle registration will also last three years, up from two.
The legislation also approved a new fee on boat registrations which will raise money to address aquatic invasive species. Connecticut residents will pay a five dollar fee on their boat registration, while out-of-state boat owners will pay $20.
Also taking effect on Wednesday, insurance companies will be required to pay for breast ultrasounds for any woman who gets a doctor’s recommendation, regardless if a woman is over 40 or has a personal or family history.
As for hearing aids, a new law bans policies that limit hearing aid coverage to $1,000 within a two-year period. Instead, insurance companies can limit coverage to one hearing aid during that same two years.
Another soon-to-be in effect law seeks to provide transparency on health care costs. The new law requires pharmacy benefit managers and insurance companies to provide certain information to the insurance commissioner.
