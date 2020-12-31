(WFSB) - The pandemic has forced everyone to adjust the way we celebrate special occasions, including how we celebrate ringing in the new year.
Below are some of the New Year's celebrations that are taking place this year around our state:
- First Night Hartford is holding a virtual event on December 31, from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Post University is holding a virtual fireworks display starting at 6 p.m. on January 1
- Both Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods are offering alternative ways to celebrate the New Year safely.
