WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Waterbury will be getting a fireworks show on New Year's Day.
In an effort to spread much-needed joy and celebration this year, Post University said it will present Waterbury residents with an extravaganza.
The fireworks will be provided by the company Pyrotecnico.
They're set for Jan. 1 at 6 p.m.
The show will be livestreamed for city residents, as well as Post University students and alumni living around the world, on the school's website here.
“We happily anticipate the holiday season each year, as it allows us to interact and engage with friends and neighbors throughout Greater Waterbury,” said John L. Hopkins, Post University president and CEO. “We were disappointed that many parents and children could not meet Santa in our Bank Street lobby of Post downtown this Christmas because of social distancing protocols. In lieu of the holiday exhibit in our lobby, the associates of Post University want to offer this display to spread joy as we all celebrate a new year filled with hope.”
The fireworks will be launched from the Holy Land USA park, which would allow for a high degree of visibility for residents to enjoy the show from their homes and from vantage points across the city.
The show will feature Pyrotecnico’s aerial display, with a unique and creative approach to fireworks choreography. The event also will include a special segment to showcase the Post University Colors.
All spectators are respectfully asked to adhere to all social distancing and CDC guidelines while watching it.
Inclement weather dates for the fireworks show are scheduled for Jan. 2 through Jan. 4 at 6 p.m.
