HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Like every other major celebration this year, the pandemic will also be making the end of 2020 very different.
Normally on New Year’s Eve, Bushnell Park in Hartford would be full of families enjoying all the fun put on by First Night Hartford.
This year, they and several other events will be streaming online instead, encouraging people to stay home and safe.
Jeffrey Devereux, First Night Hartford event organizer, said this year’s event has been flexible, to say the least.
"Like many of us, we'd hoped that things would turn, that we would be able to have an in-person event this year but when it became clear that we were having a second surge back in earlier in the fall, just directed all of our efforts to doing what we can do,” Devereux said.
Instead of gatherings around the city, they’ll be putting on a 10-hour broadcast, which starts at 2 p.m., featuring performances by many local artists.
"We have tons of the best arts and culture in the region on display. We were able to film at the Wadsworth Atheneum for two days to record some of our original pieces this year,” Devereux said.
To keep the experience a little interactive, First Night Hartford created take-home party kits.
There will also be zoom workshops going on, alongside the broadcast.
Over in Waterbury, Post University is launching fireworks from Holy Land.
While they also are urging families to watch via livestream, they understand some will want to watch outside.
They hope people keep their groups small.
"The associates at Post University wanted to, in some way, bring you some joy and happiness in these difficult times. So, we're bringing you an absolutely fantastic display of fireworks on New Year’s Day,” said John Hopkins, president and CEO of Post University.
Post University does have a backup plan in case rain becomes a problem.
How to watch First Night Hartford's broadcast (starting at 2 p.m. Dec. 31):
• Tune into Hartford Public Access TV
• On their Facebook page here
• On their Youtube page here
• General info about what to expect, click here
First Night Hartford Party Kits and buttons:
Kits are $25, buttons are $10
Can be picked up at the following locations:
- Hartford Prints, 42 1/2 Pratt St, Hartford, CT 06103, 10-4PM on Wednesday
- Highland Park Market, All locations, 8-7PM Wednesday, 8-6PM Thursday
- First Night Hartford Office, 1429 Park Street, Ste 114, Hartford, CT 06106, 10-6PM Wednesday and Thursday
For Post University's fireworks show (starting at 6 p.m. Jan. 1) click here.
