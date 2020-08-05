NEW YORK, NY (AP) - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that the city will set up checkpoints at Penn Station and other entry points to the city to tell travelers from 35 states and territories with high COVID-19 infection rates that they must quarantine for 14 days.
The travelers will be given a health form to complete so that contact tracers can follow up and make sure they are quarantining, he said.
The checkpoints will be set up at different entry points each day starting with Penn Station on Thursday, de Blasio said. Sheriff Joseph Fucito said there will be “a random element” and every sixth or eighth car on a bridge might be checked.
Travelers who refuse to fill out the travel form could be fined up to $2,000, de Blasio said. “If you come here you must quarantine,” de Blasio said. “It is not optional. We do not want to fine you, we do not want to penalize you. In fact, we want to help you quarantine. But if you don’t respect our laws we will penalize you, because this is about respecting the health and safety of New Yorkers.”
Thirty-four states plus Puerto Rico are on New York state's quarantine list because of high rates of coronavirus infection. The random check system de Blasio described is similar to what is already in place at airports.
Some privacy advocates criticized the plan. “This is a ludicrous, invasive, and deeply dangerous plan,” Albert Fox Cahn, the executive director of the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, said in a statement. “Rather than addressing the city’s backlog in testing capacity and struggling contact tracing program, the mayor is transforming this pandemic into a policing issue.”
