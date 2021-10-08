ESSEX, CT (WFSB) – A New York man is facing charges, accused in a stabbing that happened last month in Essex.
Two people, a man from East Hartford and a woman from Middletown, were injured in the stabbing, which happened on Sept. 20 at the Best Way Sunoco gas station on Saybrook Road.
Two people were hospitalized following a stabbing Monday night at a gas station in Essex.
Police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Ronald Brooks, of Staten Island, NY.
Brooks was arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, and possession of a dangerous weapon.
He’s being held on a $250,000 bond.
Police also said additional arrests not directly associated with the stabbing incident are expected.
