ESSEX, CT (WFSB) – A New York man is facing charges, accused in a stabbing that happened last month in Essex.

Two people, a man from East Hartford and a woman from Middletown, were injured in the stabbing, which happened on Sept. 20 at the Best Way Sunoco gas station on Saybrook Road.

Police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Ronald Brooks, of Staten Island, NY.

Brooks was arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

He’s being held on a $250,000 bond.

Police also said additional arrests not directly associated with the stabbing incident are expected.